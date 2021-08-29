Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the July 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMERF opened at $36.69 on Friday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.19.

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

