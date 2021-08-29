Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 147.3% from the July 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

ADRNY stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.9858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.