Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 211.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $302.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $309.98. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Barclays increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,969.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,257 shares of company stock worth $58,981,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

