Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Down 76.4% in August

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the July 29th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kronos Advanced Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,910. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

