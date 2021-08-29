Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Down 76.4% in August

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the July 29th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Kronos Advanced Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,910. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04.
About Kronos Advanced Technologies
