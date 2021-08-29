Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Up 243.5% in August

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 243.5% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KCCFF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.46. 5,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,278. Kutcho Copper has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56.
Kutcho Copper Company Profile
Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.