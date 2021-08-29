Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Up 243.5% in August

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 243.5% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCCFF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.46. 5,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,278. Kutcho Copper has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

