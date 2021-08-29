Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $98,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $609.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $617.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

