Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNLU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of KRNLU stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.14.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

