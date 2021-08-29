Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $120,000 in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 531,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 30,096 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth $1,478,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth $746,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth $11,194,000.

Cartesian Growth stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

