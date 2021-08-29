Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $128,000 in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in Poema Global by 111.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 60,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Poema Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Poema Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Poema Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Poema Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,112,000.

OTCMKTS PPGHU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

