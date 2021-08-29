Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $145,000 Investment in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in Healthcare Capital by 143.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 217,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 128,225 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth about $3,948,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth about $7,896,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of Healthcare Capital stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

