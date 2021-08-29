Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTOCU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $725,000.

Get Digital Transformation Opportunities alerts:

Digital Transformation Opportunities stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.