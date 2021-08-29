Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.64 million-$125.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.40 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.94 million, a PE ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

