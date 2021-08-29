Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $162.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.