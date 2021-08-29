Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

