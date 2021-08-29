Laura E. Niklason Acquires 1,522,500 Shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) Stock

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) CEO Laura E. Niklason bought 1,522,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AHAC opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

Get Alpha Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,644,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.