Laura E. Niklason Acquires 1,522,500 Shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) Stock

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) CEO Laura E. Niklason bought 1,522,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ AHAC opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $16.96.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.