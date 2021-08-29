Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $699.72 Million

Analysts expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post $699.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $694.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $704.53 million. Lazard reported sales of $569.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lazard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LAZ traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.75. 338,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,176. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $48.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

