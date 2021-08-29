Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 34.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSP. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,156 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,283,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 643,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,132,000 after buying an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,363.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after buying an additional 106,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

INSP opened at $219.64 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.92.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

