Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Invests $407,000 in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,607,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UWM by 100.6% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 324,377 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UWM alerts:

Several analysts have commented on UWMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.