Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes $463,000 Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,393,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $159,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,415,911 shares of company stock valued at $286,069,415 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

CRSR opened at $27.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 14.27.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

