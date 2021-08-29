Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FINMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. Leonardo has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.69.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.