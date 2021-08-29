Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-$0.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of LXP opened at $13.42 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.79.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

