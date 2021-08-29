Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,285 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $189.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.90. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $133.86 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 0.99.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

