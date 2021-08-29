Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.79

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 220776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.
The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.83.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
