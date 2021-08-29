Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.79

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 220776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.83.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,097,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $4,087,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 358.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 191,445 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 12.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 181,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 101.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 348,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

