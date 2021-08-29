Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LBSR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,001. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

