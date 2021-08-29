Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LBSR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,001. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
