Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Up 160.3% in August

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 160.3% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LTGHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. 7,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45. Life Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

