Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Up 160.3% in August

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 160.3% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LTGHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. 7,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45. Life Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $7.56.
Life Healthcare Group Company Profile
