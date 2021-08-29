Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to post sales of $124.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the highest is $129.60 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $45.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 173.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $528.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $556.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $718.40 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $769.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSPD. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.08.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded up $5.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.18. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion and a PE ratio of -129.11.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.