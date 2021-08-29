Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LIND. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $779.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.53.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $955,850.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 33,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $539,807.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,147,300 shares in the company, valued at $18,437,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,776,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 371.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after buying an additional 562,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

