Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LQDT opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.10. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $230,131.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,071 shares of company stock worth $3,670,208. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liquidity Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Liquidity Services worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.