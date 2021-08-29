Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 2,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 375,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.
Several analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $881.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.07.
In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,808.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,208 in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,685,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.
About Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.
Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.