Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 2,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 375,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $881.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,808.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,208 in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,685,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

