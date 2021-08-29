Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $19.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $50,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LAC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.76. 3,602,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,372,499. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

