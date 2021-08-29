Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,754 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $34,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,230 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $102,261,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

LMT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

