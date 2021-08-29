Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CHNA opened at $37.29 on Friday. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89.

