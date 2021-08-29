Loop Capital Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $265.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Loop Capital from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $266.53 on Friday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

