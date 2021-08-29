Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $60,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Intuit by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 28,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,371,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.4% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 147,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $13.30 on Friday, reaching $565.94. 1,414,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,422. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.43. The company has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.95.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

