Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $32.38 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,383 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Robert Half International worth $32,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $104.09. 288,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,758. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $104.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

