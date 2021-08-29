Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $42.50 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,978,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,988 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $42,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,415,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,229,411. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

