Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $54.41 Million Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010,025 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $54,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Shares of VIRT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 748,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.41. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

