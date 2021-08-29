Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,749 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 538,711 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $34,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 161.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.41. 5,093,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,248,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.04. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $76.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

