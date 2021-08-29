LSV Asset Management Has $35.08 Million Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,342 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $35,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,159,000 after buying an additional 465,308 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,105,000 after acquiring an additional 79,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after acquiring an additional 250,044 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,500,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,904,000 after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

