LSV Asset Management Has $38.32 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,970 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.08% of Diodes worth $38,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 140.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Diodes by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.2% in the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 70,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $97.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.07. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $3,307,407.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $749,087.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,779.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,975 shares of company stock worth $11,451,610. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

