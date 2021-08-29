LSV Asset Management Raises Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 238,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $40,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,913 shares of company stock worth $997,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

