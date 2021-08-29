LSV Asset Management Sells 51,600 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,587,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $46,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 60,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Devon Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

