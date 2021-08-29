Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LU shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LU. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LU opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

