Lynnette C. Fallon Sells 6,252 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,252 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $316,226.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

