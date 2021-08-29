Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) vs. MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 25.33% 23.92% 13.67% MV Oil Trust N/A N/A 47.13%

68.3% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and MV Oil Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 6.66 -$1.21 billion ($0.02) -754.50 MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 11.08 $5.64 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Risk & Volatility

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MV Oil Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Magnolia Oil & Gas and MV Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 3 6 0 2.67 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $14.56, indicating a potential downside of 3.50%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats MV Oil Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

