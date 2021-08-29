MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,132. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.