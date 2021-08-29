MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. reduced their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

The Allstate stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.51. 1,067,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,181. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.