MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 503 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

GNMA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.06. 12,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,185. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $51.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.