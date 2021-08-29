Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Up 221.2% in August

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 221.2% from the July 29th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MDOMF stock remained flat at $$24.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03. Mandom has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

