Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.86.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $167.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.73.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 65.6% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 184,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after buying an additional 73,257 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 65,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 32.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

